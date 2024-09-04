Zimbabwe: Commuter Omnibuses Restricted to 60km Radius to Curb Road Carnage

WITH immediate effect, commuter omnibuses have been restricted to operate within a 60 kilometre radius of route permits.

Previously omnibuses, commonly known as 'kombis', were allowed to go as far as 120km, but now limited to half that distance to reduce the prevalence of road traffic accidents. Also, all public service vehicles are compelled to install speed limiting and monitoring devices.

In a statement Tuesday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona said the steps have been taken to mitigate against increasing road traffic accidents resulting in fatalities and injuries.

Mhona said the new position on route restrictions will affect new permit applications while those already operating will continue until the validity of their permits expire.

"As the Ministry endeavors to mitigate against road traffic crashes involving kombis, a policy position has been taken to review the current radius-based restrictions for kombis on the issuance of route permits from 120 km to 60 km with effect from the 3rd of September 2024 for operators seeking new permits," said Minister Mhona.

He said the policy shift means that all 26-seater kombis and below, will be restricted to offer transport services within a radius of distances not exceeding 60 km.

Commuters travelling beyond the 60 km radius were encouraged to use transport services offered by high-capacity buses which are more predictable, reliable, comfortable and more consistent than the quality of service offered by kombis on long-distance routes.

"Buses also have greater leg space and baggage space for long distance travellers than kombis, which makes buses more ideal for long-distance journeys.

"Further, the kombis operating within the 60 km radius are prohibited from operating without installation of speed limiting and monitoring devices in terms of Section 3 (1) of Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023, which prescribes that no person shall operate or drive on any road, a passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe, unless both of the devices are fitted to the vehicle," said Mhona.

He called upon all inspection officers to adhere to the law and ensure that no kombi operator, driver or owner is issued with a certificate of fitness unless both devices are so fitted to the kombis.

"The route permits issued before this statement will remain valid and shall continue to be legal documents until their validity has expired. However, with immediate effect, the Ministry will not tolerate any kombi which operates without the speed limiting and monitoring devices," he added.