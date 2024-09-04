Ugandan Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei to Be Airlifted to Nairobi for Specialized Treatment

4 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Hospitalized Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei is set to be airlifted to Nairobi for a specialized treatment.

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum revealed on Wednesday, saying they are working closely with their Ugandan counterparts to ensure the Paris Olympian receives the best treatment.

Rebecca is recuperating at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret after she was doused with petrol and set ablaze by her estranged Kenyan boyfriend during a domestic quarrel at their home in Kitale on Sunday.

"The government has taken over. We are in talks with the Ugandan government as well to ensure that she (Rebecca) is given the best medical attention available in this country even as we discuss on how to progress further," PS Tum said.

