Kenya: Nairobi CBD Set for Major Overhaul Under Sakaja's New Initiative

4 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Contributor

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced an ambitious Central Business District (CBD) revitalization program aimed at giving the city center a much-needed facelift.

The announcement came during a pivotal entry audit meeting with the county executive and representatives from the Office of the Auditor General.

Governor Sakaja highlighted that the county had achieved a record revenue collection of Sh12.8 billion, which will be instrumental in funding the CBD restoration project.

"We will embark on restoring the CBD, starting with the installation of strategically placed dustbins to ensure cleanliness," the Governor stated.

He assured that the project would be implemented within the 2024/2025 financial year.

In addition to the installation of dustbins, Governor Sakaja emphasized that all roads within the CBD requiring tarmacking have been included in the restoration plans.

"We will ensure that our roads within the CBD are made, providing a better Nairobi for all road users to enjoy. We have to make it work," he asserted.

The Governor also announced plans to install streetlights in areas currently lacking proper lighting, particularly focusing on dark spots that pose security risks.

"We need to restore the city as a capital city and bring back the glory it deserves," said the Governor.

Governor Sakaja reassured the representatives from the Auditor General's office that all projects would be carried out in strict accordance with the law, emphasizing his commitment to transparency and accountability throughout the restoration process.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.