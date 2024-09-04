Uganda: Bobi Wine Recovering After Violent Confrontation With Security Forces

Uganda's opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, is recovering after sustaining an injury in a violent confrontation with security officers in Wakiso District on Tuesday, September 3, reports say.

George Musisi, a National Unity Platform (NUP) lawyer said that Bobi Wine is stable and out of danger.

The head of NUP was wounded when a teargas canister was, reportedly, shot towards him, injuring his left lower leg. He was admitted at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala where he underwent medical treatment.

Medical experts conducted X-rays which, as reported, revealed fragments from the tear gas canister embedded in his leg, necessitating surgery on September 4, to remove them.

The incident occurred during a heated confrontation as Bobi Wine was returning from a private function hosted by Musisi. Eyewitnesses reported that the clash escalated when police attempted to disperse crowds that had gathered to greet the opposition leader.

As Bobi Wine's convoy passed through Bulindo town in Kira Municipality, police allegedly fired live bullets and teargas to break up the procession.

Television footage showed Bobi Wine being wheeled into the hospital, bleeding from the leg wound.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi condemned the police actions, stating that Bobi Wine had been deliberately targeted.

"Police and military surrounded our vehicles and started firing live bullets, teargas canisters, and other projectiles," he said in a statement.

The altercation also resulted in the detention of at least four individuals and the confiscation of three motorbikes belonging to Bobi Wine's supporters. NUP officials and lawyers plan to meet with police to secure their release.

Veteran opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye and other Ugandan political figures condemned the incident, denouncing what they said was the continued harassment of opposition members by Ugandan security forces.

In response, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke dismissed allegations that Bobi Wine had been targeted. According to him, police officers at the scene claimed that Bobi Wine stumbled while entering his vehicle, resulting in the injury. Rusoke promised an investigation to clarify the facts surrounding the incident.