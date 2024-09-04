Uganda: Museveni Promotes Seven Senior Police Commissioners to Aigps

President Yoweri Museveni has promoted seven Senior Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspector General Police.

The seven promoted senior officers include Ubaldo Bamunoba( Police Chief Political Commissar), Felix Baryamwisaki( ICT director), Moses Kafeero(Human resource development and training director), Charles Kataratambi( Human rights and legal director), Frank Mwesigwa(operations director), Hadijja Namutebi(director for research , planning and development) and David Wasswa, the police counter terrorism director.

The promotions announced on Wednesday are meant to ensure these directors are in tandem with their new offices in which they were appointed in May this year in a major police shakeup.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) is the third-highest rank in the structure of the Uganda police force and any police officer who serves as a director is supposed to be at this rank.