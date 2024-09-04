Ugandans Urged to Do Regular Dental Check-Ups As Dentcare Launches

Dentcare, a new subsidiary of C-Care Uganda has launched marking a transformative moment in the delivery of dental care across the nation.

Operating in 19 locations throughout Uganda, including its flagship clinic at C- Care Kololo, Nyonyi Gardens, Dentcare is set to redefine oral health services with its comprehensive range of treatments and state-of-the-art technology.

According to the Ministry of Health, over 75% of adults and 90% of children in Uganda suffer from oral health issues such as tooth decay annually.

In partnership with Colgate, Dentcare is strengthening its commitment to oral health education.

This collaboration aims to raise awareness about dental hygiene and preventive care within communities, further supporting the clinic's mission to improve oral health outcomes.

Andrew Mugalu, General Manager of Dentcare, commended the efforts of all staff involved in bringing the service to fruition.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the C-Care team for initiating the vision of providing Ugandans with quality dental care services that will promote oral health among both the young and the old," Mugalu said.

"In this same spirit, I call upon everyone to promote oral health in their communities, whether in schools or at home. Regular dental visits are crucial to prevent complications that can arise from negligence."

Sheila Aboth, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications at C-Care Uganda, confirmed that the expansion of Dentcare is ongoing, with 19 clinics already operational.

"Dentcare is committed to ensuring that Ugandans have access to high-quality dental care services at affordable prices," Aboth stated.

Looking ahead Dentcare's expansion is part of C-Care Uganda's broader strategy to enhance healthcare services nationwide.

By combining advanced technology with community-focused initiatives, Dentcare is poised to become a leader in dental care, offering patients not only treatment but also valuable education and preventive resources.