Nigeria: S'African Embassy Denies Junior d'Tigers Visas to Fiba U18 Tourney

3 September 2024
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigerian Under-18 boys' basketball players have been denied visas by the South African Consulate at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This decision has jeopardised Nigeria's trip to the AfroBasket Men's U18 competition starting in South Africa today.

The Nigerian boys were scheduled to face Egypt on Tuesday in Pretoria.

The players who trained and camped in Abuja on return from Abidjan are in total shock, tears, and pain as they watch their dreams of being at the FIBA World Championship fade on account of the South Africans denying them entry.

The Vice Chairman of the Youth Development Committee of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ugo Udezue who is already in Pretoria with the first team was shocked when he was alerted of the development. He sees the development as a total sabotage.

He said on Monday, "First of all it's rather unfortunate that an African country needs a visa to travel to another African country. Secondly, this is against the spirit of sportsmanship. These kids have sacrificed too much for a visa consular officer to deny them the opportunity to represent Nigeria globally."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.