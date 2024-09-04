Zimbabwe: Zim Cricket Has a Bright Future - Maron

Sogo Rangers head coach and former Western Province first-class player, Ryan Maron has said Zimbabwe has loads of cricketing talent that needs to be harnessed for the growth and development of the game in the country.

The South African national, who joined the ranks of the local SOGO Rangers as coach for the ongoing 2024 National Premier League (NPL) T20 Blast, said Zimbabwe is a hidden treasure and if they keep developing the game, the future of cricket is bright.

Maron was speaking to an online SportsCast and added that everyone involved with the game should be on the same page so that players get to benefit.

"I think Zimbabwe is a hidden treasure. There is an abundance of massively talented cricketers and I think that Zimbabwe has a bright future if they keep on promoting the game and making the game a priority, putting the structures in place.

"They must ensure that the entire Zimbabwe cricket, from all levels, are on the same blueprint, on the same vision and moving towards the same target, to benefit the cricketers, to give them exposure, to give them the care and love that the players deserve. Zimbabwe can be back into the top 10 in the world and I believe this is possible if it's done correctly," said Maron.

The Rangers gaffer, who played 18 first-class matches for Western Province in South Africa added that the key to success is having the right structures in place, good communication, hard work, and dedication to the game. For Maron, it is not about the coach but the players, and is confident that when the NPL T20 Blast comes to an end, he would have created a legacy.

"The legacy I would like to leave behind is if you put the structures in place, and you have great communication, honesty, and hard work, dedication to the game, Zimbabwe cricket will succeed. The most important thing is; that it's not about the coach, the players are the people representing, and playing the game.

"It's not about the coach, we are there to put the structures in place, to assist them, to guide them and give them the care and love they deserve, and to make sure it's a great environment to be involved with. So really, I hope that after the two weeks in the NPL, I can leave a bit of a legacy, and hope to be back," he said. He added: "I still believe that they have the capability and players to get back where they were years ago. There is no reason why Zimbabwe shouldn't be in the top 10. They have the players, they have unbelievable facilities. These facilities could improve to ensure that it's more central for players from all over the country, and you have high-performance centres, indoor centres, and the best coaches available for these centres." Maron has seen his Rangers side win their opening five games of the NPL T20 Blast, ascertaining themselves as serious contenders for the country's premier club cricket competition. In their opening five matches, Rangers, who have in their ranks the likes of Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Nicholas Welch, and Johnathan Campbell beat Takashinga Patriots 2, Rainbow Cricket Club, Gladiators Cricket Club, Queens Cricket Club, and Takashinga Patriots 1.