Zimbabwe: Rangers Edge Takashinga in Thriller

A dynamic innings of 60 off 34 balls by Mathews Campbell set the stage for a thrilling three-run Rangers victory over Takashinga Patriots 1 in the battle of the giants at Takashinga Cricket Club on Sunday.

This eagerly anticipated NPL T20 Blast match took place between the two top teams in the tournament and it was hard-fought from beginning to end.

Rangers were put into bat and got off to a flying start, with Campbell and Jayden Schadendorf (23) reaching 44 before the latter was out in the fifth over.

They passed 100 in 10 overs and then Campbell, who hit three sixes and six fours, was out at 107 for two.

There followed two further good innings, as Alistair Frost scored 28 off 29 balls and Sean Williams 38 off only 20.

Ryan Burl managed only a single this time, and the innings trailed off rather towards the end, although just reaching 200 for six wickets after 20 overs.

All the bowlers took rather a pounding, but the least-known of them, Munashe Chipara, claimed the most wickets, although his three cost him 50 runs.

Takashinga in reply suffered an early setback of losing two wickets for 16 runs in the first nine balls, but Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was in brilliant form and threatened to win the match off his own bat.

He raced to 66 off 34 balls, with five sixes and four fours, but his partners, hitting out trying to keep up with the clock, did not last long.

At Takashinga Cricket Club, Milton Shumba came good with a sizzling innings of 69 off only 33 balls, hitting five sixes and four fours, as Gladiators raced to an eight-wicket victory over Takashinga Patriots 2 in Sunday's first NPL T20 Blast match.

Ryan Kamwemba, with 54 off 38 balls, and Brandon Mavuta (25) took Takashinga to 87 for two after 10 overs, and the momentum was maintained by Knowledge Kaia (27 off 19 balls) and Faraz Akram (39 not out off only 18), so the home team had reason to feel pleased with their final score of 176 for seven wickets.

This was despite the fine bowling of Phase Mukabeta, who took three wickets for 22 runs off three overs.

Brief scores

Rangers: 200-6 in 20 overs (Matthew Campbell 60, Sean Williams 38, Alistair Frost 28; Munashe Chipara 3/50, Roy Kaia 1/28, Richard Ngarava 1/32)

Takashinga Patriots 1 - 197-7 in 20 overs (Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 66, Hamilton Masakadza 47, Wellington Masakadza 20; Sean Williams 2/33, Ryan Burl 1/20, Johnathan Campbell 1/20)

Result: Rangers won by three runs

...

Takashinga Patriots 2: 176-7 in 20 overs (Ryan Kamwemba 54, Faraz Akram 39*, Knowledge Kaia 27; Phase Mukabeta 3/22, Milton Shumba 1/33, Ashley Mufandauya 1/34)

Gladiators: 177-2 in 15.5 overs (Milton Shumba 69*, Panashe Taruvinga 45*, Lennox Chando 44; Arineshto Vhezha 1/28, Cuthbert Musoko 1/31)

Result: Gladiators won by eight wickets

.....

Queens Sports Club: 138-6 in 20 overs (Dalu Mboyi 44, Ian Fuzane 32, Chris Mpofu 31; Frank Mazviita 3/21, Definate Mawadzi 1/13, Vincent Masekesa 1/31)

Westside: 141-2 in 18.3 overs (Tariro Makauyo 66*, Clive Chitumba 57, Kevin Kasuza 11*; Chris Mpofu 1/16, Petros Sithole 1/24)

Result: Westside won by eight wickets

....

Mbizo: 104-9 in 20 overs (Ahsan Aqil Ali 26, Muhammad Anas Aqil 18, Ronald Masocha 14; Takunda Manyama 2/21, Courage Gwaranda 2/23, Daniel Jakiel 2/33)

Rainbow: 105-2 in 14.5 overs (Victor Chirwa 45*, Nyasha Mayavo 41, Clive Imbayago 8; Ahsan Aqil Ali 1/21, Jabulisa Tshuma 1/30)