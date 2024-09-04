Zimbabwe: Manyuchi Makes U-Turn

An international promoter has persuaded Charles Manyuchi to reverse his decision to retire from boxing and the star pugilist is now set to feature in at least three more high-profile bouts.

The 35-year-old Manyuchi announced his intention to retire from boxing early last year.

But he is now back in business and is already in Zambia where he will camp for over a month before taking on a Libyan boxer in a non-title fight in Tripoli on October 25.

Manyuchi made a name in the welterweight division, rising to become the World Boxing Council Silver champion in 2016.

He had also won the WBC International welterweight title.

He also won the World Boxing Federation middleweight belt before he announced his plans to retire in 2023.

Manyuchi has now shifted to the light heavyweight category.

He weighed 104kg before he left for Lusaka on Sunday and is targeting to shed about 25kg ahead of the fight in Libya.

The identity of his opponent will be advised but contract negotiations have been done.

"I have arrived in Zambia to begin preparations for this comeback fight.

"As usual I will be working with my long-time trainer Mike "Weaver" Zulu of Oriental Quarries," Manyuchi told Zimpapers Sports Hub yesterday.

"I had indeed decided to retire but after some persuasion I came to a point where I said to myself, I need to give my career one more chance.

"I can't reveal the identity of my opponent as of now, but all is set," said the 35-year-old former African Boxing Union champion.

Manyuchi has won 29 of his 34 professional fights.

He has four losses and one draw.

After announcing his plans to retire, Manyuchi went into promotion through the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy.

He is also mentoring Tatenda Biningu, who won the WBF Intercontinental title in July.

"I am convinced the future of boxing in the country is safe," says Manyuchi.

"But, for now, I think I still have some unfinished business in the ring.

"So I can safely say I am back full time."