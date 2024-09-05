Africa: Who Reports 71 Per Cent Rise in Cholera Deaths Last Year

The number of deaths caused by cholera is on the rise, according to global cholera statistics for 2023 published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday.

Over 4000 people died from the disease last year, a 71 per cent increase compared to 2022. The number of reported cases also increased by 13 per cent.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection spread through contaminated food and water. While it is preventable and easily treatable, communities with limited access to sanitation are most affected.

Conflict, climate change, inadequate safe water and sanitation, poverty, underdevelopment, and population displacement due to emerging and re-emerging conflicts and disasters from natural hazards all contributed to the rise in cholera outbreaks last year.

Shift in geographic distribution

The geographical distribution of cholera changed significantly from 2022 to 2023, with a 32 per cent decrease in cases reported from the Middle East and Asia, and a 125 per cent increase in Africa.

This is the first year that multiple countries have reported "community deaths", which occur outside of health facilities.

In five out of 13 reporting countries, over a third of cholera deaths occurred in the community, highlighting serious gaps in access to treatment and the need to strengthen this area of response.

While Afghanistan reported the highest number of cases with 222,249, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Mozambique and Haiti also continued to report significant outbreaks of over 30,000 cases per country.

The global cholera crisis continues into 2024 with 22 countries currently reporting active outbreaks, although the number of cases reported so far in 2024 is lower compared to the same period last year according to preliminary data.

One-dose strategy in effect

Despite the low stockpile of oral cholera vaccines, a record 35 million doses were shipped last year, with the one-dose strategy in effect to reach and protect more people given limited supplies.

While vaccination is an important tool, safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene remain the only long-term and sustainable solutions to ending cholera outbreaks and preventing future ones.

WHO is responding with urgency to reduce deaths and contain outbreaks in countries around the world. The UN agency continues to support countries through strengthened public health surveillance, case management, and prevention measures alongside the provision of essential medical supplies.