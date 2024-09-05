Sudan Suffers Severe Cash Shortage and Steep Interest Rates

4 September 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

El Obeid / Nyala / El Geneina / Port Sudan — Residents in North Kordofan's capital of El Obeid are grappling with a severe cash liquidity crisis. There is a significant shortage of cash in banks, with one trader from the El Obeid Crops Stock Exchange telling Radio Dabanga, "Most banks lack cash liquidity, while the interest rate on transfers have surged to 15 per cent."

The liquidity crisis is attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) demand for fees from cargo trucks in cash or at an interest rate sometimes exceeding 20 per cent. This has intensified the financial strain on local businesses and residents.

In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, traders are facing similar problems. They state that banks have gone out of service in all areas controlled by the RSF, leading to an increase in interest rates for banking services.

Facing a severe cash shortage and soaring interest rates, El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, is struggling. The cost of transferring money through banks has reached 25 per cent of the transfer value, exacerbating the economic woes.

Observers attribute these issues to the suspension of banking services in areas controlled by the RSF. In contrast, areas under the control of the Sudanese Armed Forces, including the administrative capital Port Sudan, are experiencing relatively better financial conditions due to more stable banking operations services.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.