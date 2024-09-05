Kenya: KQ Grounds 2 Dreamliner for a Checks Maintenance, Disrupting Flights

Kenya Airways is facing significant service disruptions after two of its high-capacity aircraft were grounded for unplanned maintenance.

The Nairobi-based carrier has taken two Boeing 787 Dreamliner out of service to undergo checks and repairs, but a shortage of parts has prolonged their stay in the hangar, leading to delays on several of its scheduled routes.

Business Day Africa has established that the aircraft are undergoing A checks- routine maintenance that typically takes a minimum of 10 working hours, depending on the service required.

While not considered major maintenance, the process has been delayed by a shortage of engine parts.

"We apologise for the delays and disruptions experienced recently. These have been caused by unscheduled engine overhauls and unforeseen engine supply chain constraints, resulting in two 787 Dreamliner aircraft being grounded," Kenya Airways said in a statement on Tuesday.

The most affected routes include long-haul flights and the recently upgraded medium-haul service to South Africa, where the airline has been operating four daily flights using the Boeing 787. This aircraft is primarily used for routes to Europe, Asia, and the United States.

A shortage of spare parts is not just specific to KQ. It has affected other global airlines as well for the last two years as manufacturers grapple with huge orders in the wake of rising demand.

To cope with the situation, Kenya Airways has been forced to downgrade, reschedule, or delay some of its flights.

The airline says is working with its engine lessors and manufacturers to find a solution, including securing replacement engines.

"We expect this to be resolved shortly. If the situation persists longer than expected, we will realign our network to minimise delays and rescheduled flights," the airline added.