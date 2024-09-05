Algeria: Candidate Hassani Cherif Wraps Up Election Campaign By Urging High Voter Turnout

Algiers — The candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace for the presidential election of September 7, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, on Tuesday called on citizens to go to the polls in large numbers to contribute to the building of the country and to enhance its stability and unity.

At a closing campaign meeting held in Harcha-Hacene Hall in Algiers, in the presence of the activists and supporters of the Movement of Society for Peace, Mr Hassani Cherif, emphasized the importance of the polls taking place at a pivotal moment, given "the complex regional and international situation," urging people to "contribute to the success of this significant event and to go to the polls in large numbers and participate in the building of the country and the enhancement of its stability and unity."

The presidential candidate said that his election campaign, which held its closing meeting in the same hall where the movement was created in 1991, "has enshrined the policy of the party and its adoption of moderation and the middle way, by remaining faithful to the oath of martyrs and the principles of the Revolution of November 1st that have united all Algerians."

He added that the 62 commitments of his election programme were "solutions to the different concerns of the Algerian people," pledging to "involve everybody in their implementation through a political partnership offering opportunities to all."

The candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace outlined his election programme that focuses on "the revision of the legislative and legal systems,

the separation of powers and the achievement of development according to the principles of social justice and equality of opportunity, in addition to the promotion of investment and development of industries."

He pledged that if he was elected president of the Republic, he would "review the administrative division and create economic and commercial hubs," giving a special "interest to human resources by strengthening the sectors of education, training, health and services, and by preserving the values of society."

Hassani Cherif said his pledge to "involve the national community abroad in socio-economic and development programmes, and to provide an ideal environment for them to contribute to the country's prosperity."