Algeria: Independent Candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune Commits to Give Youth Their 'Rightful Place,' Revise Several Laws

Algiers — The independent candidate for the September 7 presidential election, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reiterated on Tuesday in Algiers his commitment to give young people their "rightful place" and to revise several laws.

Leading a rally at the Mohamed-Boudiaf Olympic Complex's Dome on the last day of the election campaign, the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed that, if re-elected for a second term, he would give young people--who make up over 70% of the Algerian population--their "rightful place" through several measures and provisions, notably "setting up jobs with decent salaries."

Having pointed out the presence of youth in elected national and local assemblies as well as within the government, Abdelmadjid Tebboune committed to "carry on backing young people and to provide them with all necessary resources."

The independent candidate also committed to set up 20,000 investment projects covering several fields and to provide "the necessary support in terms of land and bank loans to promote our country's growth and prosperity while generating employment opportunities."

In this regard, he underscored "the need to marshal all the vital forces of the country and boost national production, especially in agriculture," recalling his commitment to "back farmers, end wheat, corn and barley imports and expand irrigated areas."

The independent candidate has committed to "resolve the issue of teachers' and paramedical staff's status by 2025."

He pledged to "enhance child protection measures" and to "generalize the use of digital tablets in schools."

Abdelmadjid Tebboune has committed to "definitively resolve the drinking water supply issue by the end of 2024," assuring that, if re-elected, he would continue constructing desalination plants, connecting dams and implementing several other projects in this sector.

The independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reaffirmed his commitment to review the administrative division and establish new provinces, noting that Algeria "has provinces as large as some foreign countries."

He said that this approach would be "well-planned and enable governors to work in all serenity with municipal assembly presidents and better serve citizens."

The independent candidate also committed to revising the municipal code to "give means to young elected officials" as well as other laws to "manage the country with a forward-looking vision in anticipation of population increase in the future, avoid crises and ensure smooth governance," he said.

Touching upon recent years' achievements, the independent candidate stated: "We have taken measures that protected the country from the vile conspiracy of certain parties and an issaba (gang) that looted the country's wealth."

"We will not forgive them. They will serve as a lesson," Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasized firmly.

He also pledged to "elevate the Algerian economy from its current third place in Africa, as ranked by international institutions, to second place on the continent."

He committed to "boost Algeria's GDP to USD400 billion" and "maintain a growth rate above 4%."

Noting that Algeria is now "targeted", he underscored "the need for our country to be strong so as to defend its borders and its sovereignty."

Welcoming Algeria's restored diplomatic standing internationally, the independent candidate reaffirmed his commitment to continue supporting just causes worldwide, with particular emphasis on the Palestinian and Sahrawi causes, and to allow the Sahrawi people to exercise their right to self-determination, in line with international law.

Wrapping up his rally, held in the presence of his supporters, including party leaders, presidents of national organizations and associations and sheikhs of zaouias, the independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, called on Algerians to vote massively on September 7 so that "Algeria can triumph over its enemies."