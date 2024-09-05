Algeria: Council of Nation Commends Electoral Campaign's Democratic Practice

The Council of the Nation (Parliament's Upper House), commended Wednesday the democratic practice that marked the electoral campaign for the Presidential election of 7 September, calling on citizens to participate massively in this important event.

The office of the Council of the Nation, chaired by Salah Goudjil, the Council's Speaker, "welcomed the democratic practice that marked the election campaign, led by the three candidates across the country, within a framework that ensured freedom of expression and the promotion of electoral programs, thus offering an opportunity and a vision for a victorious Algeria," the statement added.

It also hailed the "patriotism and sense of responsibility demonstrated by the three candidates, showing respect for the nation's fundamental principles, the laws of the Republic and the foundations of democracy," setting an example of a nation "worthy of Algeria's reputation and position, its strong institutions and of its civilized people."

In this respect, the office of the Council of Nation called on Algerians to turn out in large numbers to the polls and vote for the candidate they deem best, so as to contribute to strengthening the internal front against conspiracies targeting their country.

"The valiant Algerian people, who will experience an important electoral event and celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Glorious Revolution of 1 November 1954, with all its symbolism and the pride it evokes, will surely fulfil their national duty and send a strong and clear message that Algeria will remain dignified, thanks to its children who are faithful to the oath of the Glorious Revolution's martyrs," the office said.