Egypt: Sisi Says Happy to Visit Turkey, Meet Erdogan

4 September 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Wednesday 4/9/2024 that he is happy to visit Turkey and meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I am very happy to visit Turkey for the first time as president and meet with His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Sisi said on X platform.

He praised historical ties between the two countries and peoples, not to mention strong political relations since the establishment of the Turkish State by its founding father Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Sisi hoped that his visit to Turkey today and Erdogan's recent visit to Egypt in February would reflect a common will by both countries to start a new phase of friendship and cooperation.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.