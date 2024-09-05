Egypt: Sisi Says Happy to Visit Turkey, Meet Erdogan

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Wednesday 4/9/2024 that he is happy to visit Turkey and meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I am very happy to visit Turkey for the first time as president and meet with His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Sisi said on X platform.

He praised historical ties between the two countries and peoples, not to mention strong political relations since the establishment of the Turkish State by its founding father Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Sisi hoped that his visit to Turkey today and Erdogan's recent visit to Egypt in February would reflect a common will by both countries to start a new phase of friendship and cooperation.