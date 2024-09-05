Tanzania: Concern As Petty Traders Litter Bus Rapid Transport Infrastructures

THERE are growing concerns about petty traders littering the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Phase II route, particularly at Mbagala area in Temeke District.

The BRT Phase II project, whose implementation began in 2019, stretching from Mbagala to the Central Business District (CBD), is now in its final stages.

According to the contractor, Sinohydro Corporation, the project is expected to be handed over to the government later this year.

However, some petty traders have turned sections of the BRT road into informal business areas, setting up stalls and leaving behind significant amounts of waste.

"One of the challenges we face is that petty traders are conducting their businesses on the BRT infrastructure," said Yuan Rui, the Project Manager.

"They have become a major nuisance, leaving behind waste that damages and pollutes the road. This waste also obstructs water drainage, leading to the accumulation of dirty water.

During the rainy season, we are forced to hire trucks to remove the wastewater caused by these traders."

Mr Rui provided updates on the project, noting that training is currently underway for engineers from the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) on managing traffic lights and maintaining road infrastructure.

This training is being conducted alongside the supervision of both the BRT and regular roads from Mbagala Rangi Tatu to the Kariakoo area via Kilwa and Chang'ombe roads.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The project manager also mentioned that a request has been made to TANROADS to send special inspectors to assess the road infrastructure and other technical aspects to facilitate the official handover of the project.

According to Mr Rui, everything is ready on their side.

Mr Lee Shuai, the Head of the Engineering Unit for the project, emphasised that everyone involved, from office supervisors to on-site workers, has worked diligently to meet the standards set by TANROADS.

He noted that a significant portion of the workforce was local, with some workers starting without prior skills.

Local resident Mr Mohammed Chande, who works at Gongolamboto, expressed frustration over traffic congestion.

ALSO READ: Minimise transportation delays, UDART urged

He noted that residents travelling between Mbagala and the City Centre are incurring unexpected expenses due to the traffic delays.

In a recent visit to Dar es Salaam, CCM's Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Amos Makalla, announced that the government is in the final stages of bringing 200 new BRT buses by December this year to enhance transportation services between Mbagala and the city centre.