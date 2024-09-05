Uganda: Bobi Wine Discharged From Hospital

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi revealed that Kyagulanyi had undergone surgery to remove fragments of the canister that had caused injury to his leg.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi has been discharged from Nsambya Hospital, where he was admitted yesterday after sustaining injuries following a confrontation with police in Bulindo, Wakiso District.

Kyagulanyi was taken to the hospital after reportedly being hit by a tear gas canister.

However, police have insisted that he had stumbled while entering his car, sustaining injuries to his foot.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi revealed that Kyagulanyi had undergone surgery to remove fragments of the canister that had caused injury to his leg.

Although he was expected to spend several days in the hospital, Kyagulanyi requested to be discharged and managed from home.

It was reported that some security operatives attempted to access his room during the night, which surprised Kyagulanyi and his team.

This prompted the vocal singer-turned-politician to request to be cared for at home due to security concerns.

Earlier, police had blocked all roads leading to Nsambya Hospital, restricting vehicle access to the hospital.

Kyagulanyi was seen off from the hospital by Leader of the Opposition Ssenyonyi, his wife Barbie Itungo, and other supporters who had managed to gain access to the hospital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He left the hospital in an ambulance and was driven straight to his home in Magere amidst tight security along Gayaza Road.

Ssenyonyi called on the government to explain the repeated attacks on the NUP president, which he said seemed deliberate.

He recounted an incident in Arua where Kyagulanyi's bodyguard, Yasin Kawuma, was shot dead, and another during the elections where journalist Ashraf Kasirye was hit by a projectile purportedly meant for Kyagulanyi.

Political leaders, including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and his deputy Doreen Nyanjura and former Member of Parliament Latif Ssebagala, visited Kyagulanyi before he was discharged.

Former Buganda Kingdom Premier Joseph Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere also paid Kyagulanyi a visit during his stay at Nsambya Hospital.

All these leaders condemned the attempts by security personnel to harm Kyagulanyi.