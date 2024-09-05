Somalia and EU Reaffirm Commitment to Security and Stability in High-Level Talks

Mogadishu, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia engaged in a telephone conversation with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, discussing critical issues concerning Somalia's stability and international relations.

During the call, President Mohamud emphasized the importance of maintaining Somalia's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He expressed appreciation for the European Union's consistent support, particularly in enhancing Somalia's security and the collaborative initiatives aimed at countering terrorism within the region.

Both leaders highlighted the pivotal role of the Somalia-EU partnership in fostering peace, stability, and economic prosperity across the region.

The conversation underscored a mutual commitment to deepen cooperation and address ongoing challenges effectively.