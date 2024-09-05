Africa: Kigali - First-Ever International Vaccine Institute Vaccinology Course in Africa Kicks Off

The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), in collaboration with the University of Rwanda, has organised a five-day International Vaccinology Course, taking place simultaneously in Kigali, Rwanda; Seoul, Korea; and Stockholm, Sweden, from September 2 to September 6.

This is the first time in the course's 23-year history that it is taking place in Africa, highlighting IVI's dedication to advancing global health and knowledge in vaccine development.

Themed "Vaccine to Vaccination: From Science to Society," this course brought together over 200 participants, including researchers, vaccine specialists, health professionals, lecturers, and students from 81 countries across the three continents. Among them, 30 participants from East African Community Partner States were sponsored by the University of Rwanda/EAC Regional Center of Excellence for Vaccines, Immunization, and Health Supply Chain Management (EAC RCE-VIHSCM) to attend the training in Kigali.

The programme aims to deepen understanding of vaccine development, from initial discovery through to implementation in society, highlighting the global effort to address and overcome challenges in vaccination.

Dr Anh Wartel, Deputy Director General at IVI, explained that this five-day course serves as a prelude to the establishment of IVI's new regional office in Kigali, which is expected to be open by the end of the year, adding that the office will play a crucial role in advancing vaccine education and manufacturing across the continent.

"By bringing this course to Kigali, we are not only providing vital training but also supporting Rwanda's efforts to become a hub for vaccine development in Africa. This is a testament to our commitment to strengthening vaccine education and manufacturing capabilities globally," she stated.

The course is designed to cover the entire spectrum of vaccine technology, from antigen discovery and vaccine development to production and distribution.

Dr Raymond Ndikumana, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Strategic Planning and Administration at the University of Rwanda, expressed his enthusiasm for the course, highlighting that this programme aims to enhance knowledge and skills among researchers, students, and health professionals.

"It's a privilege for us to host this esteemed course in Africa for the first time. This collaboration with IVI is a significant step towards strengthening our capabilities in vaccine science and manufacturing here in Rwanda," he added.

Over the next five days, participants will explore critical topics such as immunology, vaccine safety, and the practical aspects of vaccine delivery.

Brian Njoni Muyokani, a participant from the Turkana County Government in Kenya, expressed his honour to be part of this inaugural course in Africa. He highlighted the invaluable learning opportunities and the potential for future research connections that the course offers.

"It is an honour to be part of this innovative event in Africa. This course provides a unique opportunity to deepen our understanding of vaccinology and network with peers worldwide," he said.

One of the lecturers at the University of Rwanda who is also participating in the course, Ella Larissa Ndoricyimpaye, emphasised the tremendous opportunity presented by this event. She noted that it sets the stage for future advancements in global vaccine science and its societal application.

"Participating in this course is a tremendous opportunity. It aligns with Rwanda's vision of becoming a leading vaccine research and development player. The knowledge and connections we gain here will be invaluable for advancing our projects and fostering collaborations," she added.

Dr Jean Baptiste Nyandwi, the Training Coordinator at EAC RCE-VIHSCM, explains that this holistic approach ensures that participants gain valuable insights into both the scientific and practical aspects of vaccine manufacturing and use.

"Bringing the course to Kigali highlights the operationalization of the International Vaccine Institute continental headquarters here. It's a chance for local students and professionals to learn from global experts and strengthen their knowledge in the vaccine manufacturing ecosystem," he said.

The UR implements its ongoing partnership with IVI through the EAC Regional Centre of Excellence for Vaccines, Immunization, and Health Supply Chain Management (EAC RCE-VIHSCM). As part of this partnership, the IVI 23rd International Vaccinology Course (IVC) is a key initiative to support local capacities to manufacture vaccines in Rwanda and on the continent in general.