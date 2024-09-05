Namibia Receives N$730 Million for Green Projects

4 September 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The European Union (EU) has given N$730 million to support Namibia's Green Industrialisation Agenda through four new Team Europe initiatives.

About N$500 million (25 million euro) will go towards infrastructure development.

These initiatives were announced during a signing ceremony held alongside the Global African Hydrogen Summit in Windhoek on Wednesday.

"These initiatives reaffirm the commitment under the EU Global Gateway Strategy and by Team Europe to support Namibia in realising the late president Hage Geingob's vision of becoming a global hub for green hydrogen production," said EU's commissioner for energy Kadri Simson.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Tom Alweendo, the minister of mines and energy said that the jobs created through this initiative will depend on how the projects will be scaled up.

Alweendo said this is a new industry and therefore, job creation is inevitable.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.