Namibia Receives N$730 Million for Green Projects

The European Union (EU) has given N$730 million to support Namibia's Green Industrialisation Agenda through four new Team Europe initiatives.

About N$500 million (25 million euro) will go towards infrastructure development.

These initiatives were announced during a signing ceremony held alongside the Global African Hydrogen Summit in Windhoek on Wednesday.

"These initiatives reaffirm the commitment under the EU Global Gateway Strategy and by Team Europe to support Namibia in realising the late president Hage Geingob's vision of becoming a global hub for green hydrogen production," said EU's commissioner for energy Kadri Simson.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Tom Alweendo, the minister of mines and energy said that the jobs created through this initiative will depend on how the projects will be scaled up.

Alweendo said this is a new industry and therefore, job creation is inevitable.