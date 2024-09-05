South Africa: Rights Group Pledges Action After Limpopo Farm Murders - South African News Briefs - September 05, 2024

Rights Group Pledges Action After Limpopo Farm Murders

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has pledged to collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure justice is served following the murders of four people in separate incidents, reports IOL. Mariah Makgato, Lucia Ndlovu, and Ndlovu's husband were allegedly shot while collecting discarded goods on the Onvervaght farm in Limpopo. Makgato and Ndlovu were killed at the scene, and their bodies were reportedly dragged to a pigsty and dumped. Ndlovu's husband managed to escape and reported the attack. The farm owner, Zachariah Johannes Olivier, along with Andrian Rudolph De Wet and Zimbabwean national William Musora, were arrested and charged. They are scheduled to appear in court on September 10. The SAHRC has urged the public to remain patient and allow the legal process to unfold.

Suspected Mthatha Extortionist Killed in Police Shootout

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape has yet to identify the two people killed alongside suspected Mthatha extortionist Dalinzolo Mareke, according to SABC News. The three were shot dead during a confrontation with officers at the Mthatha police base. Police said that the shooting occurred when the suspects confronted officers regarding a recent operation at one of their homes. One police officer was injured during the exchange. O.R. Tambo District Police Commissioner, Major-General Phumzilo Cetyana, said, "Such behavior cannot be tolerated, especially within the police base. The confrontation took place inside the base, and the suspects allegedly fired the first shots. The officers responded appropriately to protect the base."

Musician Chicco Twala Defends Son Against Senzo Meyiwa's Murder Claims

Musician and producer Chicco Twala has accused the defense in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial of targeting his family, reports EWN. Twala made the comments during his son Longwe's first court appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court after being arrested for theft. Longwe was arrested after his father reported over R300,000 worth of equipment missing from his Johannesburg home. Twala also addressed allegations surrounding his son's involvement in the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, denying any connection to the case.

