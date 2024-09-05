Kenya: Sports PS Tum Ready to Push Limits At Nairobi City Expressway Marathon

Nairobi — Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum is looking forward to competing in the 6km fun run at this Sunday's Nairobi City Expressway Marathon.

The PS says he would have loved to compete in the 21km but will abide by the advice of the organisers who have slotted him in the 6km race.

"You know it is very interesting...my mind tells me I could do 21km, my daughter tells me I would be lucky to do 10km but the organisers say for my safety's sake, to run in the 6km. I would have wished they put me in the 21km because I could have decided to just walk. But, I will go with the 6km fun run they have put me in," he said.

Tum noted the marathon holds more benefits for participants beyond walking home with a prize money.

"Many of you might not realise we are doing it for the wellness of those who will be participating. If for nothing else, you have heard over 10,000 people participating in this marathon, what does that mean for the health of this country? For some of us who don't normally run, this will give us the chance to prepare for the marathon," the PS observed.

The Nairobi City Expressway Marathon will be held for the third time since its inception in 2022, with the lion's share of the route on scenic Nairobi Expressway.

Speaking at the same time, Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei said revealed that hundreds of foreigners from 40 countries worldwide have registered for the race.

"So you can see, it is becoming a very popular marathon because we have got international marathoners from 40 countries. This is good and we welcome all of them," Tuwei said.

Among the countries to be represented include China, Sweden, Ethiopia, Tanzania, United States, United Kingdom, Poland and Luxembourg, among others.

Overall, 10,650 athletes had confirmed participation in the race as at Wednesday midday, with the number expected to increase ahead of deadline day on Saturday evening.

"Our target this year is 15,000 participants and with the registration deadline set for Saturday evening, we expect to hit this target. In case we get to 15,000 participants before then, we will have to restrict the number because of logistics," he said.

The event will feature competition in 42km, 21km, 10km and the 6km fun run.