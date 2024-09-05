Uganda: Museveni Fulfill Pledge of 36 Motorcycles to Kampala Ghetto Structures

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has fulfilled his pledge of 36 motorcycles to the 12 ghetto structures in Kampala metropolitan area.

These were delivered by the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye at a function held at

Bwaise-based ghetto structure commonly known as Gaza Tough Empire and each SACCO received 3 motorcycles.

The beneficiary groups include; Kawempe North Ghetto Cooperative Society Ltd, Masajja Para Zone Ghetto Youth Development Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Kasokoso Ghetto Cooperative Society Ltd, Kawempe South Ghetto Cooperative Society Ltd, Makindye West

Youths with Skills Cooperative Society Ltd, Kampala Kisenyi III Ghetto Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Rubaga Kakeeka Zone Dwellers Cooperative Society Ltd, Nakawa Division Ghetto Cooperative Society Ltd and Makindye East Ghetto Youth Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd.

Others were Nansana Division Ghetto Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Kasangati Ghetto Community Savings and Credit Cooperative Society and Mukono Industrial Area Ghettos Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd.

While handing over the motorcycles, Ms. Barekye conveyed greetings from President Museveni with a message to the ghetto youth to continue working hard and being disciplined as well as loving their country.

"The motorcycles you have received are not to sit in your offices but to enhance the incomes of your SACCOs to further enhance your prosperity," Barekye said.

The pledge was made by President Museveni on July, 31, 2024 when he met ghetto SACCO leaders at State House Entebbe where he also fulfilled his Shs1.2 billion pledge to the 12 SACCOs in Kampala Metropolitan Area which he had promised to give them during a meeting at Kololo Independence Grounds last year.

"From the Shs100 million you can do something for yourselves. In the villages, we're encouraging people into commercial farming. It's good that you have a base here in the town where you have small businesses, artisanship, services like salons and others. Those are areas you should

participate in within your groups (constituencies)," the president told the youths.

Ms. Barekye reminded the ghetto youths of governments continuous support in their enterprises and urged their leaders to ensure transparency as they keep track of their SACCOs.

"The money given to you by the president is to uplift your standards through increasing your household incomes. We're going to be monitoring you whether you have used it for the intended purpose of getting out of poverty," She added.

The Director of Crime Intelligence and ghetto structure project coordinator, Brig Gen. Christopher Ddamulira expressed gratitude to President Museveni for hosting the ghetto youths at State House Entebbe and for fulfilling his pledge of shs1.2 billion to the ghetto SACCO structures and finally the motorcycles.

"I want to thank the president because he understood very well that it was hard for us to access loans from the bank and came to our rescue after knowing that ghetto youths can also engage in

productive activities," Brig Gen. Ddamulira stated, while acknowledging a big change in the ghetto circles since the last three years he started interacting with them as the Director of Crime Intelligence.

"Ghetto areas that were once places of criminality have now transformed into progressive and hardworking communities and this has changed their bad image. Thank you for establishing structures and trusting in your leaders who have helped us to organize and show you direction,"

Brig Gen. Ddamulira said.

He further encouraged the ghetto youth to continue being disciplined and avoid bad habits such as alcoholism which destroys their bodies, gambling, prostitution which leads to diseases and drug addiction.

Maj. Emmanuel Kuteesa who is also a coordinator of the ghetto structure project informed the State House Comptroller that they have embarked on efforts to ensure the ghetto youths acquire national identification cards to enable them open bank accounts as they transition into serious businessmen and women.

"We're compiling lists of those who have started income generating projects to ensure we monitor and keep tracking their progress," Maj. Kuteesa mentioned.

The national chairman of ghetto structures, Shafik Kalyango assured the State House Comptroller that the money Shs.1.2 billion) received in July has already started working and members are accessing it.

"We are very happy that we have received our motorcycles today. I thank President Museveni for understanding the ghetto people and for allowing them to participate in national development. He (the President) has given us a chance and the opportunity to be heard. If we don't

support him, it will be a betrayal," Kalyango stated.

"People were wondering why the ghetto youths were given money not knowing that we have proved our capacity as capable and organised citizens."

He further appreciated Brig Gen. Ddamulira and Maj. Kuteesa for mobilising the ghetto youths to withdraw from criminality into productive and responsible citizens.

"You have shown the world that people in the ghetto are also important. These people (ghetto youths) had been in criminal activities not because they wanted but because there was nobody to listen to them," Kalyango noted.

According to President Museveni, the problems of the ghetto people started when the educated people (elite) failed to deal with the uneducated although, also the uneducated have had their weaknesses like the failure to hold their elected leaders accountable.