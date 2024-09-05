Tanzania: Strengthened Diplomacy to Open Global Opportunities for Tanzanians - PM

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday expressed the government's commitment to cement diplomatic relations with other nations across the world, a move that will enable more Tanzanians to secure positions in various international organisations.

He said the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan has successfully bolstered partnerships with allied nations, leading to notable achievements in international representation, including the recent election of Tanzanian to a prominent position in World Health Organisation (WHO).

"President Samia has shown a tremendous dedication to advancing international relations and diplomacy," Mr Majaliwa said.

The Premier made the statement when he met the newly elected World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Faustine Ndugulile at his office in Dodoma.

He said the efforts made by the government to enhance the diplomacy have enabled a number of Tanzanians to acquire various top position in global institutions including the WHO and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

In October last year, Dr Tulia Ackson was elected as the first African woman to lead the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Dr Tulia was elected as the 31st President of the IPU by the IPU's Governing Council taking over from Mr Duarte Pacheco, a parliamentarian from Portugal, who concluded his three-year mandate at the end of the 147th IPU Assembly in Luanda, Angola.

"Securing the position of the President of IPU and now the WHO Regional Director for Africa is a testament to our diplomatic efforts," the Premier emphasised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Majaliwa also expressed government's commitment in supporting Dr Ndugulile in his new roles.

"The Minister for Health will work closely with you to ensure our policies align with WHO's goals. We are committed to supporting you in advancing our national health plans," he underlined.

In response, Dr Ndugulile expressed gratitude to President Samia for her support and diplomatic efforts that greatly contributed to his achievements.

"I am deeply thankful to President Samia for her substantial efforts and international influence. I also extend my thanks to other government leaders, Parliament, and all stakeholders for their support," Dr Ndungulie said.

ALSO READ: Sacred diplomacy: Tanzania, Vatican diplomatic future

In the election held last week in Brazzaville Congo, Dr Ndugulile secured 25 out of 46 votes from delegates attending the 74th WHO Regional Committee Meeting, defeating candidates from Niger and Senegal.

Dr Ndugulile outlined his priorities as the new Regional Director, which include ensuring access to quality healthcare for all, enhancing Africa's preparedness for epidemic outbreaks, strengthening accountability within WHO's Africa region, and improving communication and collaboration among member states on health matters.