Mastercard Foundation's Support for Response to the Mpox Outbreak in Africa

3 September 2024
The Mastercard Foundation today announced two partnerships that support the response to the current outbreak of mpox in Africa. Mpox is impacting the most vulnerable communities and young people, with children under five and infants disproportionally affected.

The Mastercard Foundation is deploying USD $50 million to two long-standing partners: $35 million to UNICEF and $15 million to the World Food Programme (WFP). These funds will facilitate rapid response to the mpox outbreak that threatens the safety, security and livelihoods of economically disadvantaged communities. UNICEF and WFP will coordinate their activities with Africa CDC, which is leading the response to mpox across the continent. The Foundation is also supporting 200 key staff at the Africa CDC as part its partnership to strengthen the institution.

These partnerships aim to provide immediate support and assure the long-term health security of the continent, a critical enabler of economic and social development.

On August 13, the Africa CDC declared a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security and on the following day, August 14, the WHO followed by declaring mpox a public health emergency of international concern. To date, 13 African countries have reported cases.

