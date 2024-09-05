Algeria: Press Coverage Intense As Election Campaign Wraps Up, Electoral Silence Begins

Algiers — The national press has closely followed the end of the electoral campaign for the upcoming September 7 presidential election as well as the three candidates' last visits, with Wednesday's headlines highlighting the start of the electoral silence.

El Moudjahid headlined "Electoral silence begins," noting the "end of the election campaign after three weeks of intense competition."

It also reviewed the main commitments and final speeches of the three candidates, all promising a brighter future for the country.

In an article titled "Candidates play their last cards," Horizons provided a detailed account of the three candidates' last speeches, highlighting their shared call for high voter turnout.

The daily e-bourse led with "Beginning of electoral silence," detailing the content of the speeches of the three candidates, while noting that voting in southern Algeria begins this Wednesday.

El Watan opted for the headline "Campaign and lessons," observing that "the electoral campaign, which wrapped up yesterday, was marked by fair and responsible competition between the three candidates for the 7 September 2024 early presidential election."

La Nation covered the voting of the Algerian diaspora, which began on Monday, noting "a significant turnout" of Algerian women from the national community who were keen to participate in this election and to fulfill their civic duty.

The Arabic-language daily Echaâb said that "the concluded electoral campaign has shown an unprecedented transition in political action." This daily also covered the last rallies of the three candidates in Algiers where they urged for high voter turnout on election day.

El Badil reported that the presidential candidates have put in considerable effort to convey their messages to voters, aiming to convince them to turn out in large numbers next Saturday to elect the candidate they believe is most fit to lead the country.

In an analysis piece on the candidates' activities, El Khabar reported that on the last day of the electoral campaign, the candidates delivered their final messages and promises for a better Algeria in large halls in Algiers, with a view to encouraging the Algerians to turn out in large numbers on election day.