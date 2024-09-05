Algeria: Presidential Election - Voting Starts At Mobile Polling Stations in Country's South

4 September 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Voting in remote and isolated areas and by nomadic populations in the country's south began Wednesday morning at mobile polling stations, as part of the presidential election of September 7th.

A total of 116.064 electors are voting at 134 polling stations, in 51 communes through 16 provinces.

Ahead of the event, the delegations of the National Independent Authority for Elections in the southern provinces provided all required human and material resources to ensure the election runs smoothly.

Article 132 of the organic law on the electoral regime stipulates that the head of the National Independent Authority for Elections "can, at the request of the coordinator of the delegation of the province's office of the National Independent Authority for Elections, decide to bring forward the start of voting by up to 72 hours in towns and villages where the polls cannot be held on the election day, because of the remoteness of the areas concerned or the scattered local population."

The head of the National Independent Authority for Elections can also "bring forward the opening of polling stations, by up to 72 hours, for any other reason in a given area."

