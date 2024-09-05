Zimbabwe: Teachers Union Slams Conviction of School Heads Who Abused Beam Funds - Says Govt Should Be Held Accountable

5 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tinei Tuhwe

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has strongly condemned the conviction and sentencing of a school head and deputy from Chiredzi district who abused the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) facility.

The duo included their children on the list of BEAM beneficiaries, a government scheme meant for vulnerable children.

The teachers were sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, with six months suspended for five years, and a further two months suspended on condition that they pay restitution to the Social Services Department.

The remaining 12 months were suspended on condition that they perform 420 hours of community service.

In a statement ARTUZ argues that teachers' children are among the most vulnerable due to their paltry salaries.

"We condemn the arrest and conviction of a school Head and Deputy charged with abusing BEAM funds. The BEAM scheme is meant for vulnerable children. Sons and daughters of Teachers are indeed vulnerable.

"Teachers earn USD300 but the basket of needs is above USD1200. Government promises of paying school fees for teachers' children have not met the cost of education in schools," said ARTUZ.

Teachers in Zimbabwe are struggling to make ends meet due to poor salaries.

The organization contends that the government must be held accountable for its failure to provide sufficient support to teachers and their families, and is also pushing for salary increases.

"ARTUZ calls upon the government to urgently review teacher salaries as a permanent solution to the mental health crisis.

"The Union will not hesitate to collaborate with other Unions in job actions seeking salary review."

