ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Diaspora Service (EDS) has announced that the "Back to Origins" initiative's second-generation phases have injected approximately 21 billion Birr to date. As part of the third phase of the second-generation homecoming, EDS will host the summer camp program, 'Back to Origins: Your Summer Fest,' from September 8th to 9th, 2024, at the Adwa Victory Museum.

At a press briefing yesterday, EDS's Diaspora Community Development Director, Nebiyu Solomon, highlighted that the Great Homecoming I initiatives have significantly benefited the nation in various ways. He noted that over 100,000 members of the Diaspora community participated in the initial Great Homecoming and Eid to Eid initiatives, contributing around 21.2 billion Birr to the economy in 2022 and 2023.

The initiative boosted the economy through spending on plane tickets, visas, hotels, reservations, and investments, including transportation services. Beyond economic contributions, the Diaspora played a critical role in countering diplomatic pressures with campaigns like 'No More' and 'It's My Dam.' Their influence on the tourism sector was also noteworthy, as they actively engaged in promoting Ethiopia's cultural and historical sites.

EDS's Communication Director Wondwossen Girma shared that the three-day festival would feature various programs, including a vibrant display of Ethiopian fashion-both contemporary and traditional-by local designers. He emphasized the Diaspora's involvement in environmental initiatives, voluntary services, and visiting tourist attractions, which allowed them to better understand their homeland.

"Ethiopia has been diligently working on Diaspora engagement for the past two decades,"Wondwossen stated, underscoring the government's commitment to leveraging the diaspora for national development since the reform government took power. The Diaspora's contributions in knowledge transfer, skill development, technology, investment, and resource mobilization have been immense, enhancing Ethiopia's image globally.

Ballers Game Center Manager Coach Carlos Torenten mentioned that the festival would serve as a dynamic platform to showcase Ethiopian art, fashion, sports, and culinary traditions while strengthening bonds within the Ethiopian Diaspora. The event will also feature expos on real estate, photography, food, and motor cars, highlighting the nation's latest innovations and cultural offerings.

In addition, the festival will include a "Dream Team" basketball game featuring Diaspora youth, promoting unity and excellence in sports. A mix of cultural performances and modern entertainment, including music and dance, will provide a complete cultural immersion experience for attendees.

According to Coach Torenten, the summer camp comprised around 5,600 students, of which 120 Diaspora children spending time on football and basketball games and other extracurricular activities. The children had also engaged in different activities including plantation of seedlings that allowed them to give back to their environment, he remarked.