Ethiopia: Ministry Boosts Fertilizer Supply With New Procurement System

Aims for greater agricultural productivity

ADDIS ABABA - The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) announced that Ethiopia has procured and distributed about 20 million quintals of soil fertilizer for the 2023/2024 crop season to support farming activities.

During a recognition ceremony for stakeholders yesterday, Agriculture Minister Girma Amente (PhD) revealed that the 20 million quintals of soil fertilizer were purchased at a cost of 930 million USD. "Proper use of soil fertilizer is key to increasing agricultural productivity," he emphasized.

Girma indicated that delays in fertilizer distribution in previous years were due to inefficiencies in the procurement system and a lack of robust transportation. However, with the implementation of a new procurement system, about 18 million quintals of fertilizer have already been distributed to all states, reaching 87% of the farming community. The remaining supply is expected to be delivered shortly. This year's supply exceeded last year's performance by six million quintals.

The new procurement system allows contracts with suppliers to be extended for up to three years, significantly reducing the time required for agricultural inputs. This early procurement and efficient transportation saved the government 24 billion Birr.

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to purchase 25 million quintals of fertilizer for the 2024/2025 season and aims to ensure timely delivery to all farming communities. "Our goal is to supply fertilizer effectively to increase crop productivity and ensure food security," the minister emphasized.

However, the distribution faced challenges due to security issues in the Amhara and Oromia states and international security concerns.

Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise (ESLSE) Deputy CEO Siraj Abdullahi reported that 20 million quintals of fertilizer were managed in 2023/24, with an average anchor time of 15 days. Train transported about 15% of the fertilizer, while the remaining 85% was moved by truck.