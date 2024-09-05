Africa: Focac - a Platform to Invigorate Strong China-Africa Ties

opinion

"In 2013, after Xi Jinping became Chinese President, he visited Africa for his first foreign visit and announced the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith as China's Africa policy" said Ambassador of China to AU Hu Changchun.

In a recent media and think tanks briefing that preceded the ongoing Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) he noted that China is always Africa's good friend, good partner and good brother.

"Together with our African friends, we have pressed ahead on the path of solidarity and cooperation and looked out for each other in face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have enhanced China-Africa relations to the new stage of jointly building a high-level community with a shared future"

Currently FOCAC is one of the highly anticipated bilateral events as it encompasses diverse topics and vital decisions. Several African Heads of State and Government are attending the FOCAC 2024 Summit underway in Beijing.

Among them Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has also met and held talks with Chinese President on sidelines of the event. CGTN reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that China-Ethiopia relations are an example of friendly cooperation between China and Africa during a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

For a long time, China and Ethiopia have firmly supported each other in safeguarding their respective core interests and opposing external interference, forging an unbreakable iron-clad friendship, Xi said.

China and Africa need to step up their cooperation in various fields as Africa, which is facing a lot of challenges in terms of economy, has a lot to learn from and work with China. First and foremost due to the priority and due attention given to promoting research and development, China is able to boost its knowledge and technological capacity to properly lead its overall economic and social development throughout the decades.

Being the most populous nation of the world, China has successfully built an economy that has lifted hundreds of millions of its citizens from the quagmire of poverty and become more self-reliant in food security, education, healthcare, urban development ... etc. On top of that the country has now stood in the world as the second largest economy despite being categorized as a developing country in global scale.

China has successfully built one of the most efficient manufacturing industries that has assisted in creating as much jobs to its large population as well as facilitated its growing trade with the entire world. Furthermore, it is able to transform its manufacturing sector to be high tech and state of the art which is a vital step in enhancing its quality and productivity keeping momentum to the dynamic and ever growing global market.

Furthermore, China has advanced its sectors of transportation and telecommunication infrastructure with its well-trained human resources and advancing technology. It is now one of the most competent contractors in the global market of infrastructure, urban development and other mega project constructions which is adding to its trade and economic ties with the world.

Needless to mention, China's success in other sectors like agriculture, urbanization, ICT, health care and Technical Vocational training, among others are exemplary to Africa. For a continent that is struggling to enhance its food security, healthcare, education, transport and communication, as well as other sectors, the FOCAC platform plays mandatory role in paving the way for facilitating further and strong collaboration.

Through the unrelenting trade and economic relations with China Africa has shown a lot of progress as compared to the situation to held for decades since the times of liberation from colonialism. One of the best examples that should be mentioned in this regard is the growth observed in infrastructure construction like road, railway, hydroelectric power dams ... etc.

Chinese Foreign Direct Investment in Africa is a game changer in the latter's trade and economic development. For instance in Ethiopia alone, Chinese companies have been effective in both large scale industrial parks as well as other standalone investment firms.

Though Ethiopia and the entire African continent still have to work more to transform the fledgling economy, the level of infrastructure and manufacturing industries development, especially in some exemplary countries is so unprecedented that it can set the pace for future cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a media and think tanks briefing that preceded the forum, Chinese Ambassador to AU Hu Changchun noted that the 2024 Summit of the FOCAC will be an event to celebrate China-Africa friendship, explore cooperation and chart the course for the future under the theme of "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future."

The upcoming Beijing Summit will be another friendly gathering of the big China-Africa family. Mutual respect, treating each other as equals and joint consultation are important features of FOCAC, Ambassador Changchun stipulated.

"The two sides are having intensive communication and consultation on the preparation of the Summit and other activities with the aim of carrying forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation and making this Summit yet another symbol of our friendship and solidarity. With the joint effort, the Summit will be a great success, and write a new chapter of building a China-Africa community with a shared future"

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald