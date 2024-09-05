Ethiopia: Premier, Xi Talk On Deepening Ethio-China Cooperation

5 September 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China. Both leaders exchanged views on strengthening cooperation, particularly in investment, green growth, digitalization, and new energy.

The Prime Minister together with First Lady Zinash Tayachew arrived yesterday morning in China to attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Office of the Prime Minister posted on X.

On the sidelines of the forum, the premier held talks with the Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

"Following up on our meeting in July, I had another opportunity to meet with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on the sidelines of the FOCAC. Our discussions focused on a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern," PM Abiy also posted on Facebook

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador TayeAtske-Selassie, has also been participating in the Ninth Ministerial Conference of FOCAC. By the same token, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reported that it reviewed and successfully completed all preparatory work for the leaders' summit, adopting the draft agenda and outcome documents.

"The conference emphasized FOCAC's role as a highly effective platform for South-South Cooperation, contributing to substantial development and shared prosperity...[] The event saw the participation of foreign ministers and economic ministers from 53 African countries, as well as representatives from the African Union and other regional and international organizations," MoFA stated.

In related news, Ethiopian and Libyan Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations on the sidelines of the FOCAC ministerial conference. FM Ambassador Taye and Libyan Acting FM Al-Taher Salem Al-Baour, engaged in productive discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding ties between Ethiopia and Libya, according to MoFA.

