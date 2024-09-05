Africa: From Donation to Cooperation - Redefining Ties With Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening ceremony of the 2024 Forum for China - Africa Cooperation Summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Due to its significant potential for growth on both sides, the continent has gained increased attention from the global community. In particular, the need for robust bilateral interaction between the youth continent and the rest of the world has grown over time.

In addition to having a population that is about 70% younger than average and abundant in undeveloped natural resources, the continent has established itself as a crucial player in world affairs. Additionally, African nations are battling for increased representation of the continent's population in international bodies, such as the UN Security Council. In contrast to long-held misconceptions, African nations are promoting equality in the global sphere. Africa currently has the fastest-growing economy in the world. Despite the odds, nations like Ethiopia have been seeing consistent years of fast economic growth.

Strong economies and wealthy blocs have been developing various socioeconomic initiatives to strengthen collaboration with a continent that has so much to offer, as the African economy is predicted to continue on its upward trend. Only last year did the G20 grant the African Union permanent membership, and the BRICS countries welcomed Ethiopia and Egypt as new members. These changes are reliable markers of the continent's growing involvement in bilateral and multilateral affairs.

In terms of redressing global woes, the continent remains a key partner. And, it is behooving the rest of the world to join forces with the continent to tackle global challenges like climate change. More nations and blocs are showing keenness to boost economic cooperation and political alliance with the continent. And, the boom in the number of global actors and the rapid transition to a more multipolar world are offering the continent with multitude of cooperation alternatives. The fact is Africa is no longer a junior partner and it has now become vivid that no international goals can be met or no predicament can be tackled by leaving the largest continent behind. From the U.S Africa Summit to Russia Africa forum, nations with different economic status and political view are exploring ways to bolster ties with the abundant continent

Despite the growing enthusiasm, Africa is asking for an equal treatment in its partnership with other sides.

Over the years the calls have got louder and clearer. Trade rather than aid is what Africa prioritizes.

The continent's young population, vast natural resources, rich history and culture place it in equal footing in the world stage. Sure, Africa needs the proper technology and knowledge to unlock its potential.

With right policies and strategies, the continent can achieve miraculous economic growth and may significantly contribute to global causes. To do so, there should be savvy commitment from other sides.

Africa is now demanding an equal treatment in world stage and pushing for equal representation in the United Nations and its wings. Over the years, some countries have been coming up with various initiatives giving more platforms for cooperation. China and Russia have been taking bold measures to redefine their ties with growing continent introducing largely economic platforms that would step up the latter's engagement. This year's FOCAC will be an opportunity where Africa can echo a more fair treatment in multilateral forums. It is to be recalled that Africa during the Italy Africa Summit that the continent of 1.4 billion people needs cooperation not donation. This sentiment will be reverberated again in FOCAC as well.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Beijing, China official state. The Premier discussed with President Xi Jinping of China. The premier is in Beijing for an official working visit and to attend Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit scheduled to take place from September 4-6, 2024, ENA reported.

"Thank you, President Xi Jinping, for the warm welcome and our valuable discussions today," Abiy said on social media post this morning.

The Prime Minister said that Ethiopia greatly appreciates China's continued and multifaceted support.

"Despite facing various challenges, we are making significant strides in agriculture, manufacturing, industry, tourism, telecommunications, and other sectors," he added.

Chinese investments have played a key role in this progress, and there is substantial potential for growth in areas like tourism and the paper and pulp industry, Abiy explained expressing Ethiopia's strong commitment to further strengthen the partnership of the two countries.