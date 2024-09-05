Ethiopia: Sustainable Urbanization፡ an All-Round Solution

African policy makers have gathered at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum here in Addis Ababa to discuss policy and financing issues for the sustainable urban development in the continent. The fact that rapid and sustainable development of the continents cities is pivotal in the overall economic, social and political advancement of Africa makes the forum a timely event.

Urban areas are more advanced economically and socially because there are a lot of facilities invested on them. In this regard Africa could be taken as having remained backwards as it is economically challenged. Yet many evidences show that urbanizations in Africa are rapid.

According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Africa is the epicenter of global urbanization along with Asia. It states that the continent's level of urbanization rose from 35 per cent in 2000 to 43.5 per cent in 2020, and is expected to reach about 50 per cent by 2035.

UN Habitat on its part stipulates that the continent's rate of urbanization soared from 15 percent in 1960 to 40 percent in 2010, and is projected to reach 60 percent in 2050. It further explains that the continents urban population will triple in the next 50 years. UN Habitat further underscores the fact that it is impossible to deal with Africa's growth and poverty challenges without managing urbanization or ensuring its sustainability.

The unplanned process of urbanization in Africa in the past can be held accountable to the shocking increase of slum areas, poverty and inequality that characterized many of the urban areas in the continent. This calls for a well-studied, planned and sustainable process of urbanization to make sure that the continents cities can become factors of social and economic development.

Regardless of their challenges African cities already drive economic growth generating the bulk of the region's GDP which, according to other sources it accounts for up to 60%. Revenues from African cities are critical in financing development although they remain largely untapped. The productive jobs, which Africa urgently needs, are also mainly concentrated in cities.

Urbanization is also believed to spur trade and economic integration, driving consumption and production of goods. Urban areas are also more suitable to provide better access to healthcare, education, telecom, transportation ... etc.

The economic and social impact of urban areas can also spill over to the rural areas. They can rural areas and agriculture positively through improved access to markets, services and inputs, raising overall productivity and living standards.

It is strongly believed that good quality urbanization is the foundation for inclusive economic growth that leads to the eradication of extreme poverty and inequality. For this end it is important to ensure that the process of urbanization is sustainable.

Making urban areas sustainable is mandatory to see that people have adequate and safe facilities for life. If so they will be healthy and productive.

Peace, stability, security and justice are the burning needs of people across the globe, but so especially to Africans who are in dire need of them. Urban areas contribute immensely in ensuring peace stability and good governance that are vital steps towards successful life of people.

African governments need to adopt and implement policies that ensure sustainable growth of urban areas so as to address the numerous challenges posed on the population. Participants of the ongoing African Urban Forum here in Addis Ababa should take this opportune moment to chart the future rapid and sustainable growth of the continents cities that are likely to be all round solutions to the needs of the people.