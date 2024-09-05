Rwanda: Betpawa Playoffs - APR, Patriots Set Date for Finals

APR and Patriots have reached the Betpawa playoffs finals of the 2023/24 season after sweeping Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Kepler respectively in the best-of-five semifinals playoffs.

Highflying APR booked their ticket to the finals after winning three games in a row against REG including Wednesday night's 66-61 Game 3 at Petit Stade indoor facility to complete a clean 3-0 series sweep.

Power forward Axel Mpoyo and point guard Isaiah Miller ran the show on Wednesday night, leading the scoring with 17 points each, as teammate Aliou Diarra and Osborn Shema contributed 12 and 7 points respectively to finish the best of five semi-finals series in style.

The 'Lions' have now set a final date with the Patriots who beat Kepler 89-66 in an earlier Game 3.

Point guard William Perry starred with a game high 18 points while shooting-guard Stephaun Branch added 17 points to sweep Kepler.

The finals will be played in a "best-of-seven series "format with Game 1 scheduled for September 11.