Rwanda: New Book Showcases Rwanda's Gastronomy, Culinary Treasure

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Rwanda Arts Initiative (RAI), on September 4, launched a gastronomy book that showcases the rich culinary heritage of Rwanda and the hidden potential of local but often underutilised ingredients, according to its authors.

The launch of "Uruhimbi: Rwanda Gastronomy and Culinary Art", held at the Africa Food Systems Forum in Kigali, also underscores the critical importance of sustainable agriculture for better nutrition, focusing on crops that are well-adapted to local climates, and resilient in the face of climate change.

Its producers describe it as a taste of Rwanda's unique cuisine and culture.

"Let this book inspire us all to embrace Africa's local foods, to innovate with these remarkable ingredients, and to create a sustainable food system that nourishes people and our planet," said FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa, Abebe Haile-Gabriel, in his remarks at the event.

Valuing overlooked culinary treasures

The book is a collaboration with four Rwandan chefs, Angelique Iraguha, Eric Kanyemera, Phiona Ninsiima, and Ramadhan Sindayigaya, who have infused traditional dishes with modern culinary techniques.

They use ingredients such as sorghum, taro, cowpea, and nightshade, which have long been staples in the local diet, along with spider plants, impombo (finger roots), purple yam, and other less-used ingredients.

The recipes are complemented by stories that delve into the history and cultural significance of these ingredients, providing readers with a deeper understanding of Rwandan food traditions that they want to promote globally, including with tourists visiting Rwanda.

"To ensure that food is available in quantity, quality, and is safe, FAO and the United Nations at large is at the forefront of promoting sustainable and resilient food systems," said FAO Representative in Rwanda, Coumba Sow.

"With their art of cooking and serving attractive food, chefs are not just culinary experts but also agents of change. They are pivotal in shaping public opinion and influencing consumers' healthy eating behaviour. They inspire people globally to support sustainable food production, adopt healthy diets, and reduce food waste and loss. That is central to the message we are conveying," said the co-author.

Coumba observed that gastronomy is important, and it's about culture. She called for concerted efforts to make the book both nationally and internationally, through collaboration with Rwanda Development Board (RDB), at the national level, in hotels and restaurants, "so that all tourists who come can taste something from the book,"--but also nationals, especially very young people, can rediscover and taste the recipes of their parents and prepare them at their homes.

Specifically, she said, the book reflects a feeling of pride in cooking something of one's country with its ingredients "and which is culturally purely from Rwanda."

Sophie Kabano, Curator and Cultural Promoter at Rwanda Arts Initiative and co-author of the book, said, "By returning to our roots, we emphasise products selected for their nutritional value, cultural significance, and harmony with the climate."

"By shining a light on the culinary arts, we aim not only to celebrate our rich food culture but also support the local farmers and improve nutrition," she added.

The launch of "Uruhimbi: Rwanda Gastronomy and Culinary Art" is part of FAO's broader work to promote underutilised, climate-resilient crops as a means of improving nutrition and food security, and joins FAO's work with chefs worldwide on promoting sustainable food production, diverse diets, and reduced food loss and waste.

It aligns with the FAO Strategic Framework 2022-2031, which is organised into four betters: better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.

Above all, the book invites everyone to explore the culinary diversity of Rwanda and, by extension, the entire African continent.

It calls on chefs, food enthusiasts, and global citizens to reimagine the potential of Africa's underutilised ingredients.

As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and food insecurity, the book is a reminder that the answers often lie in the wisdom of local knowledge and traditions, its proponents held.

The Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Ildephonse Musafiri, said the only problem is that the items (plants) in the book's recipes were somehow threatened by "extinction".

He pledged efforts to protect and foster those plants. "Let's promote these recipes," he said, citing sorghum-based cake, among others.

"If the demand increases, we are here to respond by growing every single ingredient that you will need to make these recipes realisable," he committed.