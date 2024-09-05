Botswana: Zimbabwe, Botswana Renew Partnership to Enhance Medical Products Regulation

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BoMRA), strengthening their cooperation in the field of medical products regulation.

The MOU was first signed in 2015, with the primary objective of promoting cooperation in medical products regulation, thereby enabling the two authorities to work together on various activities.

These include the regulation of medical devices, detection of substandard and falsified medicines, and the advancement of biotechnology and vaccine production.

By collaborating on these areas, MCAZ and BoMRA aim to strengthen their regulatory frameworks and ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of medical products in their respective countries.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, MCAZ Director-General Richard Rukwata announced that the renewed partnership aims to promote and develop cooperation in medical products regulatory functions within Zimbabwe and Botswana.

He also added that the partnership will facilitate joint efforts in regulating medical devices, combating substandard and falsified medicines, and promoting biotechnology and vaccine production.

"MCAZ is pleased to announce the renewal of its MoU with BoMRA.

"This renewed partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing collaboration in the field of medical products regulation, fostering mutual benefit and the sharing of expertise.

"We believe that this partnership will not only strengthen our regulatory frameworks but also contribute to the protection of public health in the region.

"MCAZ and BoMRA are committed to working together to achieve these objectives, which will not only strengthen our regulatory frameworks but also contribute to the protection of public health in the region," he said.

The MoU renewal is part of MCAZ's ongoing efforts to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of medical products in Zimbabwe.

The partnership will also facilitate the exchange of information, support capacity-building initiatives, and foster mutual understanding of each party's regulatory standards.