Zimbabwe: New Mexico City Proclaims Tapiwanashe Makarawu Day in Honour of Zim Olympian

5 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

After a good showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Zimbabwean sprinter Tapiwanashe Makarawu has been honoured by a New Mexico City, Hobbs.

The US city declared the 3rd September Tapiwanashe Makarawu Day.

Makarawu attained position 6 in the men's 100m final with 20.10seconds, the best by any Zimbabwean in men's 100m Olympics final.

Hobbs, New Mexico mayor Sam Cobb on Tuesday presented a proclamation from the city at New Mexico Junior College which proclaimed the day as Tapiwanashe Makarawu Day.

The 24-year-old sprinter recently graduated at New Mexico Junior College in the spring of 2024 is currently attending the University of Kentucky where he is pursuing his studies in psychology.

"Makarawu has been great in NMJC track history, his representation of our college at the Olympics will always be a shinning star.

"NMJC is happy to have contributed to Makarawu's long list of sports success," the proclamation reads.

During his time at New Mexico Junior College, Makarawu won six outfield and four indoor competitions making himself one of the few foreign students to achieve that fit.

Commenting on his X account after the recognition Makarawu posted,"I am proud to be a part of this wonderful community, and I am committed to continuing my efforts to make a positive impact."

Makarawu is one of the three Zimbabweans to have raced in an Olympics men's 100m final, the other two being Makanakaishe Charamba who he was with in France and Brian Dzingai who raced in Beijing 2008.

