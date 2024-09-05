Zimbabwe: National Hero Ndabambi Burial Today

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter — Acting President Constantino Chiwenga is today expected to preside over the burial of the late national hero and Brigadier General (Retired) Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said Acting President Chiwenga will preside over the burial ceremony of Brig-Gen Ndabambi who died last week at his farm in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province.

A funeral parade for the late national hero was held yesterday at Charles Gumbo Barracks where he was described as someone who stood firm for justice and defended the country's interests.

After the funeral parade, his body was airlifted to his farm in Glendale where it was expected to lie in state before being brought to Harare this morning for burial.

Zimbabwe National Army Commander, Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe, presided over the funeral parade where he delivered a eulogy for Brig-Gen (Retired) Ndabambi.

In his address, Lt-Gen Sanyatwe described Brig-Gen Ndabambi (Rtd), whose Chimurenga name was "Dingani Kimathi", as humble and a father figure.

"As we pay our last respects to the General, we must not forget the sacrifices that he and other heroes and heroines paid for the freedom of this country.

"It remains a great challenge to us all to defend the values that they stood and fought for.

"We must therefore defend Zimbabwe's independence and sovereignty at all costs taking a leaf from the life of the late General. We must uphold the principles and values that define the efforts of his generation, indeed a generation of fighters," said Lt-Gen Sanyatwe.

He paid tribute to Brig-Gen Ndabambi, describing his death as painful.

"On behalf of the Zimbabwe National Army, general officers, senior officers, officers, men and women of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in general and on my own behalf, I would like to pay my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the late Brig-Gen (Retired) Ndabambi," Lt-Gen Sanyatwe said.

"His untimely death is very saddening and painful, not only to you but to all peace loving Zimbabweans. The Zimbabwe Defence Forces at large have lost a liberator, trusted and hardworking cadre who will be difficult to replace."

He described the national hero as patriotic.

"To the late Brigadier General Ndabambi, as we lay you to rest, you will be remembered for your immense contribution to the liberation struggle, standing firm for justice and defending Zimbabwe's interests in all spheres. Today, what remains in our minds are the memories of a warm, likeable, fatherly figure, humble, patriotic, selfless team player whom the nation will dearly miss," said Lt-Gen Sanyatwe.

In an interview, his uncle, Mr Solomon Musaka, described his nephew as a progressive person.

"He had no time for idle talk, rumour mongering and was a very progressive person. He had retired to his farm, and was concentrating on looking after his family. So his death was a great loss to us as a family," said Mr Musaka.

His sister, Angeline Rebo, described her brother as hardworking.

"He was a peace-builder and unifier. He was keen to see the family united, I have been pained by his death," she said. Born on December 1, 1956 at Mutoko Hospital, in Mutoko where his father was working, Brig-Gen Ndabambi hailed from Chief Malisa area under Headman Hlabano in Kwekwe district.

He was born to Elijah Jappie Ndabambi and Monica Chiwenyu Ndabambi (nee Matutururu) and was the seventh child in a family of 10 children.

He did his primary education at Mutoko Primary School in 1962 and was later transferred to Kotwa Primary School in Mudzi as his father was employed under the Ministry of Roads.

He proceeded for secondary education at Avilla Mission in Chief Katerere, Nyanga where he did Form One and later transferred to All Souls Mission in Mutoko for his Form Two.

In 1974, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Ndabambi enrolled at Ranche House College in Harare for his Ordinary Level. It was there that the young Ndabambi got exposed to politics of the liberation struggle where he began to appreciate the need for the country to attain independence from colonial oppression.

After only a year at Ranche House College, he teamed up with four other boys and left college for the liberation struggle on March 3, 1975.

The teenagers had to walk to Mozambique during the night.

They crossed the border through the Gairezi River into Mozambique. On arrival in Mozambique, the late Brig Gen (Retired) and his friends briefly stayed at Seguranza Frelimo Base where they were joined by the late former President Robert Mugabe and Cde Edgar Tekere. While in Mozambique, the late General stayed at several Base Camps namely Katandika, Junta, Chimoio, and Tembwe where he received his military training in 1976.

On completion of training, Brig Gen Ndabambi was deployed in Manica Province, Monomotapa Sector under Mutambara Detachment as a Section Security.

He operated in Mutambara Detachment for one and half years and was later withdrawn back to Chimoio Base, after he was injured in 1977, where he received treatment.

After the Chimoio attack by the Smith Regime, the late General was taken to Swalap where the injured from the Chimoio battle were kept.

He was later assigned to work in the late Cde Josiah Magama Tongogara's office at ZANLA Headquarters in Gondola where he was responsible for drawing operational and cartography materials that were used during the liberation struggle.

During the ceasefire, the late General remained in Mozambique as he was among members of the last group from ZANLA Headquarters who were left behind safeguarding all ZANLA Forces materials and documents.

He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on 8 September 1981 and served under 53 Infantry Battalion.

During his illustrious career in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the late General Officer held several appointments which include, Intelligence Officer at Military Intelligence Directorate, Investigating Officer at the Zimbabwe Military Police Directorate, and Officer Commanding Traffic at the Zimbabwe Military Police Directorate.

He attended several military courses which included, Basic Investigation Course at the School of Military Police, Special Investigation Branch Management/Methods Course at the School of Military Police, Training Methods at the Zimbabwe Republic Police among others.

The late Brigadier General Ndabambi was awarded the following medals for his continued dedication, selfless and exemplary service to the nation: Liberation Medal for his contribution towards the Independence of Zimbabwe, and Ten Years" Service Medal.

Other medals include, Long and Exemplary Service Medal, Mozambique Campaign Medal, and Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal among others.

For the greater part of his service in the army, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Ndabambi was with the Corps of Military Police until 2012 when he was seconded and deployed to the National Railways of Zimbabwe headquarters in Bulawayo.

In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of Colonel.

He continued working with the NRZ in their security department until 2021 and was then promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and retired from the ZNA in the same year.

He then relocated to his farm in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province, where he became a successful farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Seria Ndabambi, and two children.