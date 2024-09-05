Zimbabwe: Urbanites to Receive Cash Transfers By End of Next Week

Precious Manomano — Cash payments by Government for food aid for the 1,7 million vulnerable people living in urban areas will start next week, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Mr Simon Masanga has said.

"We are ready. The money is there so the actual payments will be done by the end of next week. The identification and selection process of beneficiaries was also done so we are now waiting for the tender board to approve payment modalities to be used.

"All is in place so distribution will start soon and beneficiaries should be ready to receive the money once the service provider has been selected," Mr Masanga said.

Those who are eligible to get cash transfers under the food aid distribution programme have been registered.

Government has released ZiG154 million for cash transfers to the vulnerable urban dwellers to alleviate food insecurity.

While rural people needing food aid get the actual grain, urban dwellers in the same boat get cash to buy mealie meal.

The programme is expected to run until March next year. Mr Masanga also indicated that food distribution is going on well in rural areas.

Zimbabweans have welcomed the initiative saying it will go a long way in alleviating hunger and sustaining families.

Mrs Concillia Muchena of Warren Park 1 said Government's commitment to alleviate poverty in urban areas is greatly appreciated adding that the recipients should use the funds wisely.

"People should not divert funds that are meant to benefit families. We do not want situations where people abuse the funds. The funds are meant to buy mealie meal in order to sustain our families.

"We are grateful because some of the people who live in urban areas are vulnerable. They need support so that their families survive," she said.

Another resident of Warren Park 1, Mr Paddington Makore, said selection of beneficiaries should be done wisely to ensure that deserving people get help.