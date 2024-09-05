Mozambique: Participation At Maputo Trade Fair a Huge Success - Zimtrade

Zimbabwe's participation at the just-ended Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM) was a huge success, national trade promotion and development body ZimTrade has said, judging by the positive responses from local firms that took part in the exhibitions and the Mozambican buyers.

More than 16 Zimbabwean companies took part in Mozambique's largest trade exhibition held from August 26 to September 1, 2024.

The participation of Zimbabwean companies at the 2024 edition of FACIM comes at a time trade relations between the two friendly countries continue to scale new heights.

Latest figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZImStat) show that trade between the two neighbouring countries reached US$397 million in 2023 from US$190 million a year earlier. In yet another sign of fruitful relations between Mozambique and Zimbabwe, the former's incumbent President Felipe Nyusi officially opened this year's edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society exhibitions in Harare, one of the country's largest trade expositions.

Additionally, President Mnangagwa last year appointed former Mozambican leader Joachim Chissano, along with African Development Bank president Dr Akinumwi Adesina, to lead the debt resolution process for Zimbabwe.

ZimTrade facilitated the companies' participation in line with its mandate of growing and diversifying the national export basket as well as cultivating new markets to grow the economy in line with Vision 2030 targets.ZimTrade's efforts also dovetail into the Government's agenda of placing Zimbabwe at the centre of global value chains.

The participating companies -- comprising established and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) -- included milk processor Dairibord, tea producer Tanganda, farm implements manufacturer Mealie Brand, car batteries producer Chloride Express, safety footwear and garments maker Triple Tee Safety and Zesa Enterprises, a subsidiary Zesa Holdings.

Plastics manufacturer Panna Trading, pole treatment and distribution company Thando Timbers, personal protective equipment provider Megabreeze Investments, handcrafts supplier Tshisam Trading, and the National Railway of Zimbabwe also took part in the fair.

ZimTrade communications manager Mr Danai Majaha said Zimbabwe's participation at FACIM, was guided by the Government's desire to ensure export-led and private-sector-driven growth.

"The participation of Zimbabwe at the trade fair was a huge success, given the responses that we got from the participating companies as well as the buyers that visited the Zimbabwean pavilion.

The buyers indicated that the quality of products displayed by Zimbabwean companies was quite competitive and they are keen to engage the companies for supplies. Some of the leading sectors we were looking at were agriculture inputs and implements, processed foods, protective clothing and arts and crafts.

"These were the key sectors that were driving demand for the Zimbabwean products. We are going to leverage the success of this trade fair to boost the presence of Zimbabwean products in Mozambique, especially in Maputo, which is an emerging market for the country.

"We were also able to leverage on the participation of Zimbabwe in 2022, which was the first, and were able to push to say look this is a source market for the products that you (Mozambican buyers) are looking for.

"Generally, the market is beginning to appreciate Zimbabwean products and they are clear that the proximity of Zimbabwe to Mozambique as well as the good relations that exist between the Governments, should be a solid foundation to do business together.

"Going forward, we are going to do follow-ups on enquiries that we got and continue to link enquiries that we got with Zimbabwean companies because apart from the companies that participated we also managed to push for companies in Zimbabwe through the ZimTrade online platform," Mr Majaha said.

The companies that took part in the FACIM also commended ZimTrade for facilitating their involvement, saying they gained insights into what the Mozambican market required.

Ms Tariro Chirewa, founder and director of House of Moringa, a small enterprise that specialises in the distribution of aphrodisiac and herbal products, said her company received a lot of enquiries and made contact with several potential buyers at the exhibitions.

She commended ZimTrade "for facilitating this trade, as we have seen a lot of potential in the market".

"We have spoken to retailers who are interested in selling our products and it has been a very good trade for us," Ms Chirewa said.

Triple Tee Safety sales and marketing executive Godknows Simbanegavi, whose company is based in Harare and produces safety footwear under the flagship brand Tsimba, participated at FACIM for the second time this year.

"The experience was quite good, we managed to interact with potential customers. The main purpose we are here is to generate leads and to interact with potential customers and also benchmark with other industry players.

"We managed to generate the leads. The products have been accepted because of the quality, as you know Zimbabwean companies produce high-quality products.

"So the market has accepted the products from Zimbabwe. We also managed to get some potential distribution partners here in Maputo and efforts continue to engage those partners in order to represent our brand here," Mr Simbanegavi said.

Golden Hands marketing and technical executive Thomas Paul Mupingo, whose company is based in Ruwa, near Harare and produces leather products such as handbags, travelling bags, wallets, belts and jackets, commended ZimTrade for the exposure he got through FACIM.

"They (ZImTrade) have been on a fact-finding mission for us.

"Through the Ministry of Women's Affairs, Community and Small Enterprises and ZimTrade, I was able to come to FACIM and explore the market of Mozambique. I found it very insightful, potential customers have been appreciating my products.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Zimbabwe Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have to persist in this market and believe it will open for opportunities to do business in Mozambique," he said.

Mr Mpingo said there was a need for collaboration between Zimbabwe and Mozambique to grow the leather products industry.

He said he was keen to work with other stakeholders to develop the leather value chain in Mozambique.

"I think this has been one of the best trade fairs I have participated in. If only they could extend it to other cities like Beira so we can see the reaction there, that would be good," he said.

Dairibord exports manager Omega Nyereyemhuka said his company participated at FACIM 2024 under the ZimTrade banner with a view to expand the market for the company's leading new brands in the Mozambican market.

"We are already in some parts of the Mozambican market, and we are seeking distributors in Maputo. FACIM has opened so many opportunities; we have so many potential customers coming and enquiring about our quality products. We have had an overwhelming response.

"We seek to strengthen current networks, cultivate new ones and supply our products to the entire Mozambican market," Mr Nyereyemhuka said.

Around 17 000 domestic and foreign exhibitors were expected at the 59th edition of the Maputo International Fair in Ricatla, Marracuene district, Maputo province. Of this total, 350 represented the province of Maputo in various areas, exhibiting products and potential in the country's largest business showcase.