Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Manicaland Endorses President to Serve Beyond 2028

Zanu PF Manicaland Province yesterday added its voice to growing calls for President Mnangagwa to remain as State and party leader beyond 2028 to see through the development projects embarked on by the Government since 2017.

The Provincial Coordination Committee met in Mutare to come up with resolutions for the forthcoming 21st Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference in Bulawayo in October.

The meeting unanimously endorsed President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028, saying his leadership is crucial for the country's stability and development, especially in the context of ongoing infrastructural development, economic growth and international engagement and re-engagement.

The province also hailed the successful hosting of the 44th SADC Summit in Harare last month, which saw President Mnangagwa assuming the bloc's chairmanship.

The resolutions were read out by the party's provincial vice chairperson, Cde Linda Matatu.

"ZANU PF Manicaland Province acknowledges the exemplary and visionary leadership of His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, and now wishes to therefore congratulate him for assuming the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community at the 44th SADC Summit hosted in Zimbabwe on August 17 2024. The Sadc Summit was a resounding success.

"Cognisant and acknowledging the developmental achievements by the Second Republic under the stewardship of His Excellency, the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa, Zanu PF Manicaland Province resolves that His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues to serve the nation as President and First Secretary of Zanu PF up to 2030 and beyond.

"This will allow uninterrupted developmental trajectory as evidenced by the Vision 2030, the brainchild of Cde ED Mnangagwa," reads the endorsed resolution.

The party also resolved that the current crop of legislators and councillors undergo ideological orientation at the Chitepo School of Ideology, and that the party should design a social media code of conduct to regulate the use of all social media platforms by party members. It was noted during the meeting that some party members had developed a tendency to bully and insult party leaders and members on social media platforms.

"The party's constitution and Chitepo School of Ideology should remain the guiding principle to party members' conduct and discipline.

"The supremacy of the party over Government should be implemented to its fullest. The establishment of the Chitepo School of Ideology headquarters should cascade to provinces and districts for easy accessibility to human capital development in the party.

"Disciplinary matters should be dealt with decisively and expeditiously at all levels so that errant party members can be deterred.

"Factionalism in whatever form should not be tolerated as it breeds unnecessary division and conflicts in the party. It causes turmoil and instability.

"The abuse of social media platforms is a cause for concern, and the Department of Information and Publicity should provide a code of conduct that regulates the proper use of social media by party members."

It was also resolved that the ZANU PF Constitution should be translated to all constitutionally recognised languages in the country, and that leadership positions in the party and Government should be assumed by cadres of exemplary reputation who would have gone through orientation at the Chitepo School of Ideology.

Preparations for the conference are on course with the party's eight administrative districts in the province, and provincial members of Politburo and Central Committee, legislators and ministers being directed to contribute stipulated amounts of money towards the conference.

Manicaland was allocated five buses to ferry delegates from the province whose accreditation has been set for October 11 at the provincial party offices in Mutare.