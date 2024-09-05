Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Mourn Ex-Coach Kabole

Caps United have joined the Zambian football fraternity in mourning the death of their former coach Fordson Kabole yesterday.

Kabole died at Kitwe Central Hospital in Zambia. He was 77.

The veteran tactician took charge of CAPS United in 2001 before returning to Zambia where took charge of Nchanga Rangers.

As Zambians mourned the passing on of their former national team assistant coach, CAPS United through their president Farai Jere also paid tribute to one of the expatriate tacticians to have worked at the club.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow that we have learnt of the passing of Mr. Fordson Kabole in his native Zambia," Jere said in a statement.

"Fordson is a former CAPS United coach having worked at the club in 2001.

"He was one of the coaches who built a strong foundation upon which some of CAPS United's glory years was built as the club went on a trailblazing run in the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

"During his time with Makekepepe, we found Fordson to be an affable and yet very passionate man who showed a lot of dedication to the cause of CAPS United.

"A master tactician and very experienced coach, Fordson went about his duties with a professional approach and was yet a father figure to the players he worked with and those who were fortunate to be among his backroom staff".

Jere also noted Kabole's contribution in luring such players like goalkeeper Evans Chewe to CAPS United.

"Although he had a one-year stint with CAPS United, he left a big positive mark on the team and paved the way for a host of Zambian players, who later arrived at the club.

"His death is not only a big loss to Zambian football, but to football in Zimbabwe, across the COSAFA region, and to Africa as a continent.

"Indeed, Fordson has left an enduring legacy in football having been one of a special class of tacticians to work in both club and association football.

"On behalf of CAPS United and indeed my behalf, I would like to pass our sincere condolences to the Kabole family, football fraternity, and the Football Association of Zambia. May His Dear Soul Rest in Eternal Peace," Jere said.

FAZ also mourned the man who was an assistant to the late Ian Potterfield when Zambia won silver at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chipolopolo had a year before their entire squad was wiped off in an air crash off the coast of Gabon.

"The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) joins the rest of the football community in mourning the death of veteran coach Fordson Kabole," read part of the FAZ statement.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga was also quoted paying his tribute to Kabole whom he said had "diligently served the game over the years and would be remembered fervently.

"Mr Fordson Kabole is one of the giants of our game and his passing is a loss to our game. We are lucky that he lived to share his knowledge over the years, making his passing a moment of celebration of his contribution to the game.

"Over the years, Mr Kabole not only groomed players but also coaches and administrators in the game. He was a critical member of the Ian Potterfield-headed technical bench of the reconstituted Zambia National Team that reached the finals of the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations," Kamanga said.

In their statement, FAZ also chronicled some of the fine work for which Kabole will be remembered.

"Kabole led the fearsome Nchanga Rangers of the late 90s to the 1998 title and repeated the feat with Power Dynamos in 2011.

"He also guided Nchanga Rangers to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup in 1998.

"Kabole is credited with nurturing some of the best players in local football who include current Chipolopolo assistant coach Moses Sichone, Green Buffaloes coach Masautso Tembo, former internationals, Elijah Tana, Andrew Sinkala, Forest Rangers coach Mwenya Chipepo among others".

Ex-CAPS United centre-back Laughter Chilembe was also a Kabole prodigy along with Harry Milanzi, Sinkala, and Chewe.