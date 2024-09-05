Namibia: Zim Name Youthful Squad for Namibia Tri-Series

Seasoned campaigner, Sharne Mayers, skipper Mary-Anne Musonda, and fast bowler Nomvelo Sibanda are set to miss out on the Zimbabwe women's cricket team that is expected to travel to Namibia for the Capricorn Eagles Tri-Series that gets underway this Friday.

In a 15-member squad released by Zimbabwe Cricket, the three experienced players were conspicuous by their absence from the list.

The trio has been the mainstay of the Lady Chevrons team in recent years but it would appear the selectors have looked to allowing some rookies to showcase their talents.

Zimbabwe will be competing against the hosts, Namibia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Tri-Series.

The tournament is scheduled to run until September 14 and the Lady Chevrons held their first training session yesterday afternoon.

Mayers, Sibanda and Musonda were also pivotal for the Lady Chevrons as they won gold at the African Games in Accra, Ghana in March. Although the trio is notable absentees, the Lady Chevrons are still not short on experienced hands.

They can still count on the likes of vice-captain and all-rounder Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa, and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, who are among the cast that is set to make the trip to Namibia.

Also making the team are teenage stars, Kelis Ndhlovu, Christina Mutasa, Beloved Biza, and Kudzai Chigora.

There were call-ups for uncapped teenagers in Tawananyasha Marumani, Chipo Moyo, Lorraine Pemhiwa, Passionate Monorwei and Runyararo Pasipanodya.

Zimbabwe will play their first match of the series against UAE on Saturday before going on to face the hosts, Namibia, the following day.

They will then go on to face UAE again on September 10 and the hosts on the following day.

Their last two pool matches are lined up for September 13 and 14 against UAE and Namibia respectively.

All matches start at 2pm and will be played at Wanderers Cricket Ground in the Namibian capital, Windhoek.

The forthcoming series will be Zimbabwe's first international assignment since they last played in the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers in the UAE in May. However, Zimbabwe A and the Under-19s have had some matches in between the period May and now.

Zimbabwe A participated in the Kwibuka Women's T20 international tournament in Rwanda while the Under-19s toured Namibia in June for a six-match T20I series which they won 6-0.

Zimbabwe Women's Squad for

Namibia Tri-Series:

Chiedza Dhururu, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Loryn Phiri, Christine Mutasa, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Passionate Munorwei, Tawananyasha Marumani, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Chipo Moyo, Lorraine Pemhiwa.