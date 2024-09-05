Kenya: Medics Threaten to Down Tools in Two Week Over Unsettled Salary Arrears

5 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Unions representing doctors, nurses, clinic officers have threatened industrial action within the next 14 days citing salary arrears owed to health workers across the 47 counties.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union chairperson Davji Atellah expressed frustration over the continued delays in payments, which they claim has created a financial crisis for doctors and other healthcare staff.

Speaking during a joint press conference Thursday, Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary-General Seth Panyako backed the strike, urging the county government to address the issue, failure to which the nurses would down their tools.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Secretary General George Gibore cited adamancy by the county to listen to their demands and refusal to sign the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

