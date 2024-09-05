East Africa: Dialogue On Justice, Development, and Geopolitics of the Horn Commences

Asmara, 04 September 2024 -- The Dialogue on Justice, Development, and Geopolitics, organized by the Ministry of Justice, commenced today at Asmara Palace Hotel.

In her keynote address, Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, emphasized that a value-based and well-functioning justice system is a crucial component of development. She stated that the Horn of Africa has long been a victim of geopolitics, which have hampered efforts to achieve comprehensive development for the people of the region. Ms. Fauzia further noted that with proper handling and the development of mutual understanding, significant contributions can be made to the successful implementation of development programs.

The Dialogue, which will continue until 6 September, features research papers on various topics, including: "Eritrea: From Victim to a Key Player in the Geopolitics of the Horn," "The Big Rupture in International Relations and Its Importance to the Region," "The History and Geopolitical Dynamics of the Horn of Africa and Beyond," "Land, Indigenous Laws, and Development in Africa," "Decolonizing the Concept of Development and Integration in Africa," "Assessment and Re-Assessment of the Integration Process in Africa," "Building a Common Understanding on Synergies of Development," and "Evaluation of Synergies on Development in the Horn of Africa, Red Sea Region, and the Nile Basin."

The Dialogue is being attended by legal experts from Eritrea, Senegal, Ethiopia, Italy, Lebanon, Belgium, France, Nicaragua, and other countries that possess substantial knowledge of the subject.