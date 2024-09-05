South Sudan: President Isaias Met With President of South Sudan

5 September 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

President Isaias Afwerki met this morning with President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan on the margins of the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit.

The two leaders discussed further enhancing the warm and longstanding ties of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two sisterly countries, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Speaking to journalists from the Ministry of Information, President Salva Kiir expressed appreciation for the support that President Isaias and the people of Eritrea extended to the people of South Sudan during their struggle.

