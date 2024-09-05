Somalia: Mortar Shelling Near Mogadishu's Main Airport Injures Civilians

Mogadishu, Somalia — At least four mortar shells struck the village of El-Qalow in Mogadishu's Wadajir district early Thursday, injuring two civilians, local residents reported.

One of the shells hit a residential home, causing significant damage. Government officials have yet to release further details regarding the incident.

No organization has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, al-Shabab, an Islamist insurgent group, is frequently linked to such mortar assaults in Mogadishu and across Somalia.

In a similar incident in April, al-Shabab targeted Somalia's presidential palace, known as Villa Somalia, with a mortar attack that resulted in three civilian deaths and four injuries.

The compound, which includes residences for the president, prime minister, and the speaker of parliament, has been a recurrent target for the Al-Qaeda-linked militants.