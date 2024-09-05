Somalia: Mortar Shelling Near Mogadishu's Main Airport Injures Civilians

5 September 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — At least four mortar shells struck the village of El-Qalow in Mogadishu's Wadajir district early Thursday, injuring two civilians, local residents reported.

One of the shells hit a residential home, causing significant damage. Government officials have yet to release further details regarding the incident.

No organization has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, al-Shabab, an Islamist insurgent group, is frequently linked to such mortar assaults in Mogadishu and across Somalia.

In a similar incident in April, al-Shabab targeted Somalia's presidential palace, known as Villa Somalia, with a mortar attack that resulted in three civilian deaths and four injuries.

The compound, which includes residences for the president, prime minister, and the speaker of parliament, has been a recurrent target for the Al-Qaeda-linked militants.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.